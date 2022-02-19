Jerry James Hunter Sells 63,623 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01.

NYSE SNAP opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 14.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 8.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 243.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,269,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,499,000 after acquiring an additional 900,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

