JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 200.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 355,887 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 992,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 401,043 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,786,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,724,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,951,000 after purchasing an additional 163,261 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 584,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

