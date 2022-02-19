JMP Securities Trims Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Target Price to $245.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $315.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

UPST opened at $130.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.56. Upstart has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.14, for a total transaction of $39,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,201 shares of company stock valued at $148,047,359. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $168,314,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

