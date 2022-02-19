JMP Securities Trims Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Target Price to $245.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $315.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.
UPST opened at $130.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.56. Upstart has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49.
In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.14, for a total transaction of $39,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,201 shares of company stock valued at $148,047,359. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $168,314,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.