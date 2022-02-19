John Gregory Beattie Purchases 5,800 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Gregory Beattie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inotiv alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, John Gregory Beattie purchased 1,000 shares of Inotiv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $23,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $564.43 million, a P/E ratio of -129.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOTV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inotiv by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.