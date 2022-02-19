Johnson Service Group’s (JSG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 190 ($2.57) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:JSG opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.14) on Wednesday. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 182.80 ($2.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.60. The firm has a market cap of £702.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56.
Johnson Service Group Company Profile
