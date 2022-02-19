Johnson Service Group’s (JSG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 190 ($2.57) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:JSG opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.14) on Wednesday. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 182.80 ($2.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.60. The firm has a market cap of £702.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.