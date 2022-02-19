Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 10,912 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,445,000 after buying an additional 247,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after buying an additional 642,435 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.