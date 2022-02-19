Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 10,912 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $25.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.
