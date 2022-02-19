JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $125.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $93.47 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

