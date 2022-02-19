JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 32 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 36 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

