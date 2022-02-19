JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Target Price to GBX 221

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 221 ($2.99) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 245 ($3.32) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.13.
Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
