JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Shares Up 0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) shares shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. 321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47.
JSR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)
