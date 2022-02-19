JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Shares Up 0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) shares shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. 321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47.

JSR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

