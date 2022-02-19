K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

