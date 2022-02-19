Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Short Interest Update

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAIR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 768,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 178,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 152,615 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 91,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

KAIR opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Kairos Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.