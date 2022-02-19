Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading 3.8% Higher

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 81,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.54 million for the quarter.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

