Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Trading Down 1%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

Kansai Paint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSANF)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

