Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $321,250.00.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.