Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $321,250.00.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

