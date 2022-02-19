KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,494 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 0.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,715,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBKR opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,548,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,010,853 shares of company stock worth $76,186,816. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

