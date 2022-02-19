KB Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

