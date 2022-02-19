KB Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,481,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 164,723 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 645,961 shares of company stock worth $57,568,009. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.72.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

