KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.73.

BIIB opened at $209.79 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $207.61 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.