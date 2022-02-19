KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.87

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 102885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in KB Home by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 38.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

