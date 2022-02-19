Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in January

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KELTF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

