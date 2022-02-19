Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 3,027 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,624,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,829 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

