Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 3,789 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Raymond James by 66.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 65.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,736,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.18. Raymond James has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 over the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

