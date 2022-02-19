Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Leidos were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

