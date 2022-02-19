Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pool were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $454.83 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

