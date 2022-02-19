Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 504 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Incyte were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,527,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 444,265 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Incyte by 4.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,574,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,289,000 after buying an additional 60,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.