Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 97 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after buying an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

DRI opened at $144.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.59 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.