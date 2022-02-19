KeyCorp Comments on Roblox Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roblox in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%.

RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $49.72 on Friday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 65.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 76.1% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 511,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 115.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 74.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,994 shares of company stock worth $31,512,998 over the last ninety days.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.