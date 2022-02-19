Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC raised Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB raised Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

TSE:KEY opened at C$30.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.27. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$24.17 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.65.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

