KeyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $891,987.10 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $891,987.10 and approximately $7,228.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.03 or 0.06840563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,957.43 or 1.00047056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003189 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

