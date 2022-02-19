Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-1.69 EPS.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $4.91 on Friday, hitting $160.59. 1,904,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.69.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 752.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.