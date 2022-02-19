Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,866,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,185,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 38,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $203.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.85. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

