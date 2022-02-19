Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

KIGRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,823. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.