Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 3,395 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AutoZone by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,920.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,998.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,817.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,145.16 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.50.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

