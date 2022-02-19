Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,807,000 after purchasing an additional 125,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.61 and its 200-day moving average is $201.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.