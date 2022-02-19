Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 67,828 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $2,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

