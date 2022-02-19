Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock worth $1,917,752,797 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $856.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $980.45 and a 200 day moving average of $915.52. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

