Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $563,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $191.95 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

