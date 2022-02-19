Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 1,753 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,874,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $217.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.49 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

