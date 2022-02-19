KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02. KLA reported earnings per share of $3.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $20.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.16 to $21.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.09 to $25.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 23.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 150,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after buying an additional 28,442 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $358.30 on Monday. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

