KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $453.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $453.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of KLAC traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,761. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in KLA by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,823,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

