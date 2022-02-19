Klaytn (KLAY) Price Up 7.6% This Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00003188 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.37 billion and $88.33 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.40 or 0.06979776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,183.79 or 1.00012202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00052241 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,862,702 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

