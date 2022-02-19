Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

