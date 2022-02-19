Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.26 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Kryll has a total market cap of $30.26 million and $304,377.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001986 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kryll Profile

Kryll is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,598 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

