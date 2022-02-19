L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Up 32.9% in January

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.62. 2,054,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,369. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
