L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Up 32.9% in January

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.62. 2,054,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,369. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

