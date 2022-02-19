Lake Street Capital Trims Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price to $120.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.50% from the company’s current price.

TRUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $77.67 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $61,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $6,317,481. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 67,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.