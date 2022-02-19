Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LDSCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.64) to GBX 950 ($12.86) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $950.00.

Shares of LDSCY stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

