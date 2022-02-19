Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. 1,183,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,291. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $119,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,216,967.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,047 shares of company stock worth $15,183,249. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

