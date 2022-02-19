Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $68.00 at Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,216,967.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $626,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,249. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after acquiring an additional 747,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

