Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Europe

Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

LRCDF stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

